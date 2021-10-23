Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 E02 Preview: Morgan & Grace Got It Bad

By the time the end credits rolled on last week's seventh season opener of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Strand (Colman Domingo) was clearly looking to take top honors when it comes to being the biggest of the "big bads" that the TWD spinoff has seen so far (he's off to a damn good start, too). In this week's episode, we see just how lousy Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) made out in this whole ordeal. But for the record? We're all in favor of letting Morgan be happy & smile for a few episodes. Just putting it out there…

In the following clip from Sunday night's "Six Hours," Morgan and Grace hit the road in search of shelter (and hopefully, a change of luck because they damn well need and deserve one); following that, a look at the episode overview & a previously-released preview from over the summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Morgan & Grace Seek Shelter: Sneak Peek Ep. 702 | Fear The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0u-mnbhj0Y)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 2 "Six Hours": As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 First-Look: Morgan & Grace (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJHnAfvETXE&t=8s)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.