Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Ep. 2 Preview: What Happened To June? With S08E02 "Blue Jay" hitting this weekend, this Fear the Walking Dead preview already has our hearts breaking for Jenna Elfman's June.

After season-opener S08E01 "Remember What They Took From You" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis) completely blew us away, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns this weekend with the second chapter of the spinoff series' final season. In S08E02 "Blue Jay," the spotlight shifts to June (Jenna Elfman) as we learn what went down with her after the rafts were first sent out seven years ago – and how she's been staying one step ahead of PADRE. But based on the overview & preview images that were released, that might be about to change… but is that a good thing or a bad thing for June. As we've quickly seen this season, loyalties & allegiances changed quite a bit over the past seven years. Does that include June?

Here's a look at the sneak preview for "Blue Jay" that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at what else we know about the episodes and the final season:

Fear the Walking Dead S08E02 "Blue Jay": A Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 "Blue Jay": After fleeing PADRE, June's (Jenna Elfman) safety & solitude are threatened by an unwelcomed reunion and a desperate father's search for his missing daughter. Directed by Heather Capiello and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, here's a look at the preview images for the season's second chapter:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead now officially underway, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.