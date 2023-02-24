Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Promo: Can Morgan & Madison Stop PADRE? With the series returning for its final run on May 14th, here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 8.

Yesterday, Cinematopgrapher David Morrison offered a heads-up that filming on the series finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead was officially underway. Now, we're getting a new look at what it is they're getting ready to wrap. And as you're about to see in the newest teaser for the eighth & final season, any hope that we had in the seventh season finale has been pretty much wiped away with the realization that PADRE was never a good thing. But even up against insurmountable odds… what sounds like a familiar voice speaks of resistance.

And in case you forgot or missed it the first time around, the final, 12-episode season will be broken into two 6-episode halves, with Part I set to kick off on Sunday, May 14, on AMC & AMC+ (and Part II set for later this year). So with that in mind, here's a look at the newest teaser released for the long-running spinoff series' eighth & final season:

Will Morgan and Madison fight back against PADRE for a chance at a better world?

#FearTWD returns May 14th. pic.twitter.com/PDXSQw0bwC — FearTWD (@FearTWD) February 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: What You Need To Know…

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.