Fear the Walking Dead Series Finale Trailer: For PADRE, For The Future

With the long-running spinoff ending its run this weekend, here's a look at the series finale preview for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E11: "Fighting Like You" & S08E12: "The Road Ahead." Two hours. Two episodes. Along with those two chapters representing the end of the long-running spinoff series' run, it's only all the time that's left to see whose vision will prevail. Except there's a huge problem. Instead of being concerned about Troy (Daniel Sharman), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), Victor (Colman Domingo), Dove (Jayla Walton), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Madison (Kim Dickens), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and June (Jenna Elfman) are more concerned with not trusting one another. And so far, that hasn't gone well. As you're about to see in the following trailer for the final run, things aren't going to get any easier for them – not when Troy has a horde of walkers to unleash upon PADRE.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Images, Overviews & More!

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 11 "Fighting Like You": Troy leads the horde as they surround the walls of PADRE; Madison and her folks fight to survive and save what remains.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 12 "The Road Ahead": The survivors are forced to choose between who they've become and who they want to be. Directed by EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis.

Here's a look at the series finale trailer that was released earlier today – followed by a look back at the preview images that were released by AMC Networks earlier this week:

Satrazemis previously shared some insights and dropped some teases about what's to come with EW – including what it was like having Dickens back, Dwight (Austin Amelio) & Sherry (Christine Evangelista) continuing their story, and more. Here are the highlights – followed by a look back at the official season trailer (and more) for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

On Having Kim Dickens' Madison Back for Series Finale: "Getting to have her back was just such a joy. I think she's fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we're creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don't know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It's a beautiful circular thing that I'm very happy to be a part of."

For Madison, It's No Longer About Running – It's About Making PADRE Work: "Well, that's Madison's mission. Madison has a transformative moment to not want to run away anymore — to want to stay, to want to help rebuild, to want to take care of the children that she helped bring over there and find their parents. That's her mission."

There's More Dwight/Sherry Story to Tell: "It feels like it's the end of their story, but it doesn't mean we're not going to see them again. We might see them separately. We might see them together. They're realizing that they're in a perpetual circle, and it keeps ending really poorly being together. So they're making a decision right now to split and to move out. But that doesn't mean we won't see them again."

Fear TWD Fans Should Expect the Unexpected: "You never know what you're going to see. You might see some new things, you might have some new obstacles, and it's kind of the way the show is. It's always reinventing itself."

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so, the island becomes a target, as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources, spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

