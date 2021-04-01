Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Intros Nick Stahl; John Glover's Teddy?

If nothing else, there are two things we're taking away from the newest teaser for the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead on April 11. First, that Virginia (Colby Minifie) has no intent on letting Morgan (Lennie James) start a fire let alone his own community- and contrary to what Grace (Karen David) thinks, it looks like Ginny's willing to spill some blood to get everyone back in line. Second? That Nick Stahl's (Carnivale, Sin City) role appears to be that of a disciple of Teddy's, who we're guessing is John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville)- and it sure does seem like they have serious interests in recruiting Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) to their cause. By the time the clip's done, you'll understand why we're convinced more than ever that "The End is the Beginning" folks are the real big bads that Ginny and Morgan will have to team against.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for Fear the Walking Dead– with the series set to return to AMC for the second half of the sixth season on Sunday, April 11:

Live by the sword, die by the sword. #FearTWD returns on April 11th. pic.twitter.com/4HE6cbaMUf — FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 1, 2021

Here's a look back at the WonderCon@Home panel from this past weekend, with two previews for the upcoming season. In the first clip (14:52 mark), Virginia looks ready to do her own take on Negan's (in)famous "Lucille" scene to find Morgan and Dakota (Zoe Colletti)- which does not bode well for Daniel (Ruben Blades). Speaking of Dakota… in the second clip (27:43 mark), Dakota takes the wheel as an injured Morgan and Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) look to clear a road of a pretty sizeable walker problem:

When the series returns next month, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. Now here's a look at the newest teaser, "The End is the Beginning":

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.