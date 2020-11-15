Welcome to another Sunday, which means it's time for some last-minute previews before tonight's episodes of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. First up, we have a preview for Fear TWD that finds June (Jenna Elfman) needing to get over her guilt over losing a patient sooner rather than later before it kills her- literally. Following that, TWD: World Beyond finds our survivors and their new-found "friends" already running into a problem with their plan to help themselves to CRM oil reserves. Thankfully (???), Huck's (Annet Mahendru) there to put things into perspective:

After you're done checking out the new previews, make sure to scroll through the article for a reminder of how the TWD Universe calendar is laying out this month- enjoy!

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 6 "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg": An explosion puts June and Virginia on a collision course with each other. Written by Alex Delyle.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 7 "Truth or Dare": The group searches for something that will help their quest; the teens play a game of truth or dare.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

Here's a reminder that Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond will be wrapping up their respective 2020 runs a little different from the usual. First up, even though Fear TWD is a 16-episode season, Sunday, November 22's seventh episode of the sixth season "Damage from the Inside" will be the season's midseason finale (one episode earlier than the usual 8/8 splits for 16-episode seasons due to COVID-related production delays). Then on Sunday, November 29, the first season of TWD: World Beyond wraps with a two-episode, 2-hour season finale event ("The Deepest Cut"/"In This Life").

In addition, the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead will air after both Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond on November 22 and will return to AMC+ for an exclusive episode on November 29 after TWD: World Beyond. The TWD universe's year wraps up in December with the AMC+-exclusive The Walking Dead Holiday Special.