Fire Country S04E08: "Fresh Start" Sneak Peek: Three Rock Reopens

We've got a sneak peek for you to check out ahead of this Friday's new episode of CBS's Fire Country, Season 4 Episode 8: "Fresh Start."

Bode faces his past during a high school drunk-driving drill, meeting former classmate Chloe.

Full trailer, sneak peeks, and episode images spotlight new drama and challenges for the crew.

Episode 9 preview teases rising tensions as a turf war erupts with neighboring Drake County.

As we inch closer to the end of the year, we're stepping up our preview updates on what's still ahead with series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. In S04E08: "Fresh Start," Bode (Thieriot) runs into a face from the past, while Three Rock reopens for business. We've added a trailer and sneak peek for this week's episode to the previously released official overview and image gallery (with our fully-updated official preview dropping on Friday).

Fire Country Season 4 Episodes 8 & 9 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 8 "Fresh Start" – Bode participates in a high school drunk-driving drill that unexpectedly reconnects him with a former classmate, Chloe (Alona Tal from SEAL Team). Meanwhile, Three Rock reopens with a new crew and high hopes. Written by Jacqueline Furnare Donabedian & Anupam Nigam and directed by Oscar Rene Lozoya.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9 "Who Owns the Dirt" – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head. Written by Tia Napolitano & Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

