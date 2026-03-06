Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S04E11 "Elite of the Elite" Look: Bode's Put to The Test

Check out our updated preview for CBS and creators Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country S04E11: "Elite of the Elite."

Article Summary Bode faces high-stakes REMs tryouts as new arson revelations shake up Edgewater in Fire Country S04E11.

The Zabel Ridge arsonist case sends shockwaves through the community, triggering fresh conflicts.

An overview for S04E12 reveals Battalion Chief Brett Richards returning to Station 42.

Catch official episode trailers and key plot teases for the latest Fire Country Season 4 updates.

In tonight's episode of CBS and series creators Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country, Bode (Thieriot) tackles the REMs while the Zabel Ridge arsonist case continues to haunt Edgewater. Before we see how that all plays out, check out our updated preview for S04E11: "Elite of the Elite." In addition, we have an early look at March 13th's S04E12: "Life of a Firefighter," which features the return of Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt, Animal Kingdom) as Battalion Chief Brett Richards.

Fire Country Season 4: S04E11 & S04E12 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 11 "Elite of the Elite" – As Bode fights to prove himself during the high-stakes REMs tryouts, a shocking leak about the Zabel Ridge arsonist ignites turmoil across Edgewater. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Leslie Alejandro.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 12 "Life of a Firefighter" – As Station 42 battles through a relentless shift, the unexpected return of Battalion Chief Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy) throws the crew off balance and forces Manny to confront his growing self-doubt. Written by Matt Bosack and directed by Kate Phelan.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

