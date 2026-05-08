Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S04E18: "Best Man" Sees Bode's Past Resurface: Preview

Bode's past resurfaces in a big way in tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country. Here's a look at what's ahead with S04E18: "Best Man."

Article Summary Fire Country S04E18 "Best Man" brings Bode’s past crashing back, sparking an off-duty rescue far from Edgewater.

The CBS episode centers on guilt, accountability, and Bode being forced to step up when lives and friendships hang.

Written by Sara Casey and Manuel Herrera, Fire Country Episode 18 is directed by series star Diane Farr.

The preview also teases Fire Country’s final two episodes, with a dam blaze leading into a catastrophic flood crisis.

With only two weeks to go until the season finale of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country, we're back with a pregame preview of tonight's episode, S04E18: "Best Man." Bode's (Thieriot) past comes back to hit him hard when an off-duty rescue outside of Edgewater brings back some old ghosts and heavy guilt. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and look behind the scenes at director and series star Diane Farr in action – followed by what we know so far about the final two episodes.

Fire Country Season 4 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 18: "Best Man" – When Bode's past resurfaces far from Edgewater, a volatile chain of events leads to a perilous off-duty rescue that forces him to confront guilt, accountability, and what it truly means to step up when lives – and friendships – are on the line. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Diane Farr.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 19: "Rain Check for Tomorrow" – When a volatile blaze at the Pineville Dam triggers a cascading infrastructure failure, Station 42 races to execute a series of perilous rescues. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 20: "Try Not to Drown" – After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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