Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark Season 3 Official Trailer: A New Home, A New Beginning

Returning to SYFY on July 29th, here's the official trailer and key art for Showrunners Dean Devlin & Jonathan Glassner's The Ark Season 3.

Article Summary The Ark Season 3 premieres July 29 on SYFY, with the official trailer teasing a bold new chapter for Ark 1.

After establishing Homebase 1, Captain Garnet and part of the crew head back into space to find Earth survivors.

Those left on Homebase 1 face a troubling discovery, raising new questions about the planet’s hidden dangers.

Dean Devlin says The Ark Season 3 expands the series with a bigger universe, deeper drama, and rescue missions.

During Versant's Upfronts 2026 presentation in May, fans of series creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Dean Devlin and co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Glassner's The Ark learned that the series would be back for its third season on Wednesday, July 29th, at 10 pm ET/PT on SYFY. Heading into the third go-around, the crew faces new challenges and visitors as the Ark's crew splits up, with some continuing their journey through space and others continuing to build on Homebase 1. With a little more than a month to go, we're getting a better look at what's ahead with the release of an official trailer, along with a new key art poster:

Season three of The Ark begins after the crew of Ark 1 has established their new colony, Homebase 1. Captain Garnet and some of her brave team return to space in the hopes of finding other lost Earth survivors. The rest of her team remain on Homebase 1 to explore their new world but an unsettling discovery makes everyone wonder what secrets this new planet is hiding and how safe it really is. The series stars Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Pavle Jerinic, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. In addition, the cast includes Tiana Upcheva, Shalini Peiris, Samantha Glassner, and Diana Bermudez.

The Ark: Dean Devlin Teases What's Ahead for Season Three

Devlin spoke with Bleeding Cool while promoting his TNT series The Librarians: The Next Chapter about how The Ark season three will feel like the series' true next evolution, taking a more dramatic shift from previous seasons.

Bleeding Cool: Is there anything you could say about the upcoming season of The Ark? I also liked seeing that Pavle Jerinic (who plays Security Chief Felix Strickland in 'The Ark') as an addition to 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'.

What a great actor he is, what a find! Well, it's interesting because the first two seasons of 'The Ark' were kind of the pilot of the show, and season three is actually the first of the series in a strange way, in that they found this new home, this new place to begin their colony. 'The Ark' has a brand-new destiny, and it is now on a search and rescue mission. The show takes place both on the new colony and during these rescue missions, so it's a bigger universe and a bigger show this year than it's been up till now.

Devlin and Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin, John-Paul Nickel, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media, Madeline Hendricks Lewen, Brandon Lambdin, and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

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