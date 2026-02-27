Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Season 4 Ep. 10 Preview: Who Gets Called "On the Carpet"?

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS, and Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country, S04E10: "On the Carpet."

We've got the nasty combination of a massive wildfire and a whole lot of second-guessing haunting tonight's return episode of CBS and series creators Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. Along with an updated look at tonight's episode, S04E10: "On the Carpet" (definitely not a good sign), we've got a deeper dive into March to pass along. We've included a look at the official overviews and image galleries for March 6th's S04E11: "Elite of the Elite" and March 13th's S04E12: "Life of a Firefighter" (which includes the return of Shawn Hatosy's Battalion Chief Brett Richards).

Fire Country Season 4: S4E10 – S04E12 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 10 "On the Carpet" – As a massive wildfire pushes Station 49 to its limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Bill Purple.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 11 "Elite of the Elite" – As Bode fights to prove himself during the high-stakes REMs tryouts, a shocking leak about the Zabel Ridge arsonist ignites turmoil across Edgewater. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Leslie Alejandro.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 12 "Life of a Firefighter" – As Station 42 battles through a relentless shift, the unexpected return of Battalion Chief Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy) throws the crew off balance and forces Manny to confront his growing self-doubt. Written by Matt Bosack and directed by Kate Phelan.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

