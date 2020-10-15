First Kill: V. E. Schwab, Emma Roberts Team on YA Vampire Series Adapt

American Horror Story star and veteran "Murphy-verse" member Emma Roberts (Scream Queens) is getting set to add her own stab at horror as executive producer of the YA vampire series First Kill. Based on the short story from award-winning New York Times best-selling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab, the series adaptation has received a green light from Netflix for eight, 60-minute episodes. Series creator Schwab is also set to write and will join fellow writer and series showrunner Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, Everybody Hates Chris, Soul Food), as well as Roberts and Karah Preiss through their Belletrist Productions banner.

When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…

Schwab's "First Kill" was featured in Imprint's Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite, a collection of short stories about vampires first published in September 2020. Here's a look at an overview of the anthology:

Eleven fresh vampire stories from young adult fiction's leading voices in this bestselling anthology! In this delicious new collection, you'll find stories about lurking vampires of social media, rebellious vampires hungry for more than just blood, eager vampires coming out—and going out for their first kill—and other bold, breathtaking, dangerous, dreamy, eerie, iconic, powerful creatures of the night. Welcome to the evolution of the vampire—and a revolution on the page. Vampires Never Get Old includes stories by authors both bestselling and acclaimed, including Samira Ahmed, Dhonielle Clayton, Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker, Tessa Gratton, Heidi Heilig, Julie Murphy, Mark Oshiro, Rebecca Roanhorse, Laura Ruby, Victoria "V. E." Schwab, and Kayla Whaley.