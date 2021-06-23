Fist Of The North Star Production Cel Up For Auction At Heritage

Action shows are so commonplace nowadays. There are so many different shows that depict violent acts, gore, and wanton cruelty that it's easy to be desensitized to such things. But back in the 1980s, this sort of ultraviolence was not nearly as common to see on TV, but that's only a modicum of what makes the anime known as Fist of the North Star so influential as a franchise. The entirety of what makes up the media franchise has a net worth of approximately $14.8 billion, making it one of the most successful and lucrative pieces of media to ever exist. That popularity is part of why Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a rare production cel from the anime up for auction. Prospective bidders have until 9:50 AM Central Time (or 10:50 AM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 25th, to make a bid on this epic television relic.

According to the description of this auction on Heritage Auctions' website:

The muscle-bound protagonist Kenshiro of the post-apocalyptic action anime Fist of the North Star is featured here in a great dramatic closeup in this hand-painted original production cel. Considered one of the most influential shōnen manga series of all time, Fist of the North Star defined a generation of action cartoons with its wild ultraviolence that inspired many notable anime titles to follow. This cel from the groundbreaking series is displayed on a flashy production background from an unknown cartoon rendered in gouache on background board. A rare find featuring the main character, the setup measures an overall 10.75" x 9.5". The cel is numbered 269 and A-4 in the upper right corner, and the background shows trimming. The piece otherwise shows minor handling and edge wear with some mild debris, and the condition is Very Good.

If you wish to bid on this remarkable and bloody piece of anime history, please remember that you have until Friday, June 25th at 9:50 AM Central Time, or 10:50 AM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!