For All Mankind: Apple TV+ Set to Launch Season 2 This February

If you're familiar with For All Mankind, you already know the historical revisionist fictional drama's first season dropped on Apple TV+ this time last year. If you're not familiar with it, For All Mankind is a fantastic story filled with a blend of fictional and fictionalized versions of real people, much like The Crown, but for American space exploration. No spoilers here, but the first season covers the early years of the program in the 1960s and goes through the 1970s; thanks to the SDCC panel, we know season 2 will pick up in the 1980s, fully into the shuttle era.

And now we finally have a release date for the 80s-tastic space show – February 19, 2021. Next year is already looking brighter – my theory is that 2020 was so miserable because we didn't have a new season of For All Mankind coming out. I'm joking, of course, but it is nice to get some more space drama history goodness to look forward to in just three months!

Creator and showrunner Ronald D. Moore is also behind Outlander and the reboot of classic sci-fi franchise Battlestar Galactica. For All Mankind explores what would have happened had Russia put the first man on the moon, from the American perspective. We follow astronauts and their families as they balance trying to one-up the Russians as well as the engineers and employees on the ground at NASA who keep everything and everyone in the air and running smoothly.

Apple TV+ may be a forgotten streamer, but with the buzz around star-studded darling The Morning Show, M. Night Shyamalan's Servant, it's quickly making a name for itself as a creator of quality content. Paired with how good For All Mankind is, and I honestly may be converted to preaching the good news of Apple TV+. Each new Apple device comes with a year free trial – do yourself a favor and activate it and watch the first season of For All Mankind, you can thank me later and join the countdown to February 19 and season 2.