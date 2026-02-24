Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: for all mankind

For All Mankind Season 5 Trailer: Mars Wants Its Independence Day

Returning on March 27th, here's the official trailer for Apple TV and Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind Season 5.

Article Summary For All Mankind Season 5 premieres March 27th on Apple TV with a thrilling new trailer released.

This season focuses on Mars' colony seeking independence as Earth governments fight for control.

The alt-history sci-fi series continues exploring power struggles and political intrigue in space.

Season 5 promises new missions beyond Mars and the return of fan-favorite characters and creators.

With only a little more than a month to go until series creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind returns for its ten-episode fifth season on Friday, March 27th (followed by one new episode every Friday through May 29), we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer (waiting for you above). We don't want to spoil what you're about to see, but this season is giving us serious metaphorical vibes as the Mars colony seeks freedom and independence, while Earth's governments seek to exert greater control over the Red Planet. Here's a look at the key art poster that was released, along with the previously released image gallery for the upcoming fifth season and date announcement teaser:

The fifth season of the alt-reality sci-fi series picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home. The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos (The Killing, Hanna), Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland), Sean Kaufman (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms), and Ines Asserson (Royalteen).

Apple TV's For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore and Emmy Award nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. The streaming series is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television. All four seasons of For All Mankind are now streaming on Apple TV.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!