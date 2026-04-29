Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Evil, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling, WWE NXT

Former NJPW Champ EVIL Can Finally Learn Real Wrestling in NXT

The Chadster celebrates EVIL escaping NJPW's workrate prison for NXT, where he can finally learn proper WWE wrestling instead of that exhausting stuff! 🎉📺

Article Summary EVIL in NXT means WWE can finally teach the former NJPW champ real wrestling instead of high-workrate nonsense.

Shawn Michaels booked EVIL’s debut perfectly as a courier, proving NXT understands sports entertainment better than AEW ever could.

AEW and Tony Khan would just let EVIL wrestle too long and respect history; Auughh man! So unfair to WWE’s format!

EVIL chose WWE humility over NJPW bad habits, and that’s the first step toward becoming a true WWE Superstar in the future.

Auughh man! So fair! 🎉 WWE NXT has once again proven why it is the greatest developmental system in sports entertainment by taking a former NJPW wrestler and giving him the opportunity of a lifetime: learning how wrestling is supposed to work. 📚💪 The Chadster was absolutely thrilled 😊 to see the wrestler formerly known as EVIL make his appearance on this week's NXT, delivering a mysterious scroll to NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo before Tavion Heights and Will Kroos attacked the champion. 🎭 This is exactly the kind of smart booking that proves Shawn Michaels understands the wrestling business better than anyone else in the industry. EVIL, or whatever brilliant WWE name he is eventually blessed with, has finally escaped the workrate prison of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and can now learn what really matters in professional wrestling. 🙏✨

Sure, EVIL was an IWGP Heavyweight Champion. 🏆 Sure, he led House of Torture. Sure, he was a major figure in New Japan for years. But did he ever learn how to properly structure a match around a picture-in-picture commercial break for fast food? 🍔📺 Did he ever learn how to lie motionless during a heat segment while Vic Joseph reminds viewers what happened earlier tonight? Did he ever learn that the most important move in wrestling is not a lariat, suplex, or submission, but the camera cut to a concerned authority figure backstage? 🎥😮 Probably not, and that is why NXT exists.

The Chadster has always said that NJPW has poisoned too many wrestlers with bad habits like workrate, fighting spirit, stiff strikes, long-term rivalries, tournament prestige, and matches where the wrestlers are expected to carry the drama themselves. 😤 That may impress the sickos who think wrestling should be about "athletic competition" or "telling stories through physicality," but it does not help a wrestler learn the most sacred WWE lesson: the match is never as important as the branded video package before it. 📦🎬

Last night, while The Chadster was watching NXT with Vincent K. Raccoon and his family in the abandoned Blockbuster Video, Shane Raccoon brought The Chadster a half-eaten granola bar he had scavenged from behind the old GameStop next door. 🦝💝 The Chadster was so moved by this gesture that he explained to all the raccoons how EVIL's arrival in NXT represents everything beautiful about WWE's developmental system. Vincent K. Raccoon chittered in agreement, while Linda Raccoon gathered her babies close as if to protect them from the dangerous influence of New Japan-style wrestling. 🦝👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Even the raccoons understand that WWE is saving EVIL from a career of unnecessary bumps and exhausting matches.

Unfortunately, when NJPW wrestlers go to AEW, they are only encouraged to keep doing everything wrong. 😠 Tony Khan lets them wrestle long matches, hit each other hard, reference their history, and treat the audience like it understands context. That is very unfair to WWE, because it prevents those wrestlers from learning the correct way: slow down, look at the camera, take the headset cue, and make sure the announcers have enough time to compare everyone's aura to Roman Reigns. ☝️👑

The unbiased truth is, EVIL could never truly become great in NJPW because the announcers were too busy calling the match instead of bringing up Roman Reigns. 🎤 In WWE, EVIL can finally learn that every segment is improved when commentary reminds the audience what Roman Reigns did earlier in the show, even if Roman Reigns is not on the show, not in the building, and possibly not watching. That is what wrestling legend Eric Bischoff said on his podcast last week: "NJPW wrestlers don't understand that every match needs at least three references to Roman Reigns, even if it's a women's tag team bout. That's why WWE is light years ahead in storytelling, and I'd be happy to consult with them on this at any time." 🎙️ What wise words from someone who has earned The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval and has no ulterior motive for the things he says!

NJPW's biggest flaw is that its matches often build momentum without interruption. 📈 That is not sports entertainment! True greatness means knowing exactly when to roll out of the ring so WWE can cut to a commercial for pizza, deodorant, or a streaming service. 🍕🧴📱 Only then can the audience return to find both wrestlers mysteriously in a chinlock, which is how storytelling was meant to be. The commercial break is not an interruption of the match—it IS the whole point of the match! How can you have drama without the suspense of wondering what happened during those two minutes when viewers were learning about affordable car insurance? 🚗💰

The Chadster also wants to praise EVIL for choosing NXT because it shows humility. 🙇‍♂️ Some wrestlers foolishly believe that being a decorated veteran means they already know how to wrestle. But EVIL clearly understands that no amount of success in Japan compares to the privilege of learning how to become a properly branded WWE Superstar. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when wrestlers think their accomplishments in other promotions matter. 😤💢

The Chadster sincerely hopes EVIL works hard, listens to his coaches, and one day earns the ultimate WWE honor: a main roster call-up where he can spend years as a reliable upper-midcard threat who loses competitive TV matches to chosen WWE Superstars. 🌟 Maybe one day he can make Cody Rhodes look strong. Maybe he can take a beautiful spear from Bron Breakker. Maybe he can stand in the background while The Rock cuts a 22-minute promo about how great WWE is. 🎤🔥 That is the dream! That is what every wrestler should aspire to achieve!

EVIL may have come from New Japan as a former champion, but now he has the chance to become something even better: a WWE Superstar who knows his role, hits his marks, respects the commercial format, and understands that the real forbidden door is the one that leads away from workrate and into proper sports entertainment. 🚪✨

The Chadster knows that Tony Khan is probably seething right now, furious that another talented wrestler has chosen WWE over his terrible company. 😡 Khan probably spent all morning booking some overly complicated 60-minute match just to cheese The Chadster off. It's so obvious that Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and is trying to ruin wrestling just to spite The Chadster personally. But it won't work, Tony! The Chadster and Vincent K. Raccoon and his whole family will continue to expose your agenda! 🦝💪

Auughh man! So fair! 🎉😊

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