Former WWE Star Ryback Lashes Out at Makers of Gatorade

Former WWE star Ryback took aim at the makers of popular sports drink Gatorade on Twitter. Ryback feels that the drinks falsely advertise health benefits while actually being why America is "so sick." Ryback also attacked athletes who promote Gatorade as sellouts.

"Gatorade is literally sugar water we have been told is so good for replenishing us," Ryback tweeted. "They are as crooked as it comes. Artificial sweeteners and colors and sugar we don't need. We need to wake up and realize so many pieces of shit sold us for bad. Pure shit IMO."

"If they were so health oriented they wouldn't be selling artificial sweeteners and colors," The Big Guy continued. in response to questions about zero sugar Gatorade flavors. "These companies are the problem and why America is so sick. They are part of the problem."

"They're all gimmicks using either sugar or artificial sweeteners or colors," added Ryback. "There are so many better sources of energy without the other negative ingredients. This past 70-80 years is absolutely brutal on how we have allowed capitalist to sell bad over selling for good."

"No good company can consciously sell artificial sweeteners and colors in drinks that are meant for health that are so 'researched' base," he declared.

"The pro athletes that endorse stuff like this all have sold out over the years," Ryback concluded. "Hard to pass on millions and I'm sure it can be justified by them, but I would bet many don't use what they endorse."

Ryback has long been a proponent of healthy eating and supplements as a panacea for good health. He has previously said that the supplements he sells on his website are a better way to fight COVID-19 than lockdowns and other state-enforced public health mandates. And if you're wondering whether Ryback's supplement store has a solution to your Gatorade cravings, well, we're sure this is a total coincidence, but it just so happens…

"You can get stevia and monk fruit sweetened electrolytes," Ryback tweeted. "We have them in our @FMMNutrition Finish It BCAA's that are sugar free, but you can find just pure electrolytes also. Much better options, Gatorade and similar drinks are all gimmicks."