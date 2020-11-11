Ryback Bashes COVID Shutdown, Promotes His Supplements Instead

Former WWE star "The Big Guy" Ryback lashed out at Nevada governor Steve Sisolak after Sisolak advocated for staying at home to prevent coronavirus spread. Instead of fearmongering about the coronavirus, Ryback urged the media to promote healthy eating habits and supplements and engaged in whataboutism about auto accidents and other non-COVID deaths.

In a tweet, Sisolak wrote, "For the next two weeks, we must mimic our Stay at Home behaviors from the Spring. If we do so, we believe we can begin to turn things around in two weeks without having to place increased restrictions on our businesses or schools. We do not want to do that."

But Ryback disagreed with Sisolak, tweeting, "You are not a leader. I look forward to seeing your future if you choose to play a part in ruining more lives than a virus with a great survival rate. How about educating people on nutrition and supplementation. Our health is our problem, not everyone else's. You're not a leader."

"This goes away the day we stop creating fear and actually empowering people," Ryback continued. "There are basic things we can all do to that would actually drastically help, but they push fear. He needs to be challenged and is weak. We need strong leaders who understand how to operate."

"Haven't been sick in 7.5 years," said Ryback, promoting his supplement brand, Feed Me More Nutrition, with a photo of his Kickout Immune Booster product. "Proper nutrition supplementing with greens and whole food multi vitamins work wonders. I have zero fear and haven't met one person with fear in person. We must empower people and improve our nutrition, it will allow us all to prosper. @FMMNutrition"

"Every business and every job is essential because MONEY IS ESSENTIAL," said Ryback. "Masks Face with medical mask White heavy check mark ok social distancing when possible White heavy check mark ok but we are destroying the lives of many people when allowing others to prosper. @GovSisolak you are weak and no leader. You lack leadership and clarity."

Maybe Ryback makes a supplement he could take to help with that?

"Nearly 1.25 million people are killed in car accidents each year," Ryback tweeted. "That means, on average, auto accidents cause 3,287 deaths per day. An additional 20-50 million people are injured or disabled. Yet we don't stop people from driving."