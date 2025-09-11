Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: foundation

Foundation Renewed for Season 4: Production Begins Early 2026

Apple TV+'s Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation will be returning for Season 4.

With the third season finale set to hit screens this week, Apple TV+ has given the green light for a fourth season of Paramount Television Studios and David S. Goyer's Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation. "There is no series quite like 'Foundation' and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season four," shared co-showrunners and executive producers Ian Goldberg and David Kob. "We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business." Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+, added, "It's been fantastic to watch 'Foundation' become such a global phenomenon, with fans tuning in from every corner of the world. With each new season, the excitement around this trailblazing sci-fi epic just keeps building." Production on the fourth season is expected to get underway in early 2026.

Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as "The Mule," whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It's anyone's guess who will win, who will lose, who will live, and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Returning with Harris, Pace, and Llobell for the third season were Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Rowena King. The current season of the Apple TV+ series also welcomed Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk to the cast. Apple TV+'s Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. David S. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson, and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

