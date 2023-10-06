Posted in: Fox, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, fox news, GOP, house of representatives, opinion, speaker of the house, trump

FOX "News" Airing GOP House Speaker Job Interviews; Trump Backs Out

FOX "News'" Bret Baier will interview Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise & Kevin Hern about being House Speaker; Donald Trump backs away from the job.

Well, it's not going to be a debate – but that doesn't mean that FOX "News" can't find a way to turn the importance of governing into a third-rate reality show. Especially when you have Donald Trump anywhere in the vicinity. Earlier today, we learned that FOX "News" chief political anchor Bret Baier will conduct a joint interview with the folks looking to replace history-making Kevin McCarthy's departure (McCarthy being "history-making" for being the first House of Representatives Speaker to be booted from the job, courtesy of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz – McCarthy's fellow GOPer). That means Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) will be in the spotlight on Monday, with the interview airing on Baier's Special Report later that day (with the vote on a new Speaker set for Tuesday). But what about Trump and all of that bluster earlier this week that he was interested in the position? Well, that changed overnight…

"Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, DC, representing Ohio's 4th Congressional District," Trump posted on his social media service – adding, "He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!" Of course, perspective is a very interesting thing. Because former Rep. Liz Cheney (one Republican who is definitely not a fan of Trump's) doesn't want Jordan's bond with Trump to be forgotten – but for an entirely different reason. "There was a handful of people, of which he was the leader, who knew what Donald Trump had planned," Cheney shared during a speech on Thursday, referring to Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. "Someone needs to ask Jim Jordan, 'Why didn't you report to the Capitol Police what you knew Donald Trump had planned? You were in those meetings at the White House.'"

