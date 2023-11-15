Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: frasier, Frasier Crane, kelsey grammer, paramount

Frasier Season 1 Ep. 7 Images Preview Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith Return

Bebe Neuwirth's Dr. Lilith Sternin returns in Joe Cristalli & Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier S01E07: "Freddy's Birthday."

Earlier this week, we threw out the ten-ton tease that Bebe Neuwirth's Dr. Lilith Sternin would be making her return in this week's episode of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier. Unfortunately, we only knew that based on the official episode overview for S01E07: "Freddy's Birthday" that was released. But that's changed in a very big way because we now have a pretty impressive image gallery to pass along that previews the battle of the needy parents that Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) is about to find himself in after Frasier (Grammer) learns that his son's also been spending some time with his mother – a fact that he's now just learning.

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 7 "Freddy's Birthday" Preview

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 7 "Freddy's Birthday": Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) discovers that Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has been seeing Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) behind his back, setting up a battle between the two exes for their grown son's affection. Directed by Kelsey Grammer and written by Sasha Stroman, here's a look at the newest preview images that were released, highlighting Lilith's return:

In a new featurette, the cast takes us behind the scenes of the Paramount+ series as they discuss working with Grammer:

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series (as well as a look behind the scenes at how it all came together):

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

