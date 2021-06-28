Freaks And Geeks Season 2 Very Nearly Happened At MTV

Freaks and Geeks has reached mythical cult levels over the years, mostly because the one season that aired is one of the unassailably good seasons of modern television ever produced. Created by Paul Feig and Judd Apatow, the slacker comedy had heart for days, a who's who of modern comedy in its cast, and two of the most successful Hollywood producers and directors of the last twenty years behind the cameras. It really is crazy that it failed, and it turns out now, in a new interview with Collider, that we really did almost get more. Seems MTV was ready to give us a second season, but with a catch.

I Am Glad They Didn't Continue Freaks And Geeks With These Concessions

"When the show was canceled, there was an offer from MTV to continue making the show at a much lower budget," Apatow said. "And we all decided we didn't want to do a weaker version of the show." Added Feig: "It was a weird time for me because my mom died two days before we got canceled. So I was a little out of sorts, but I remember hearing that [MTV offered to pick us up]. We probably just had to lose so much stuff and music and budgets. We were already always strained on our budget as it was."

Losing the music and locations would have taken the charm out of the show, and losing some of the cast due to the budget would have been a non-starter. I guess it really will forever be one of those weird network decisions that nobody will ever be able to figure out. At least we will forever have that one perfect season of Freaks and Geeks to watch over and over. It is actually now streaming on Hulu, and with the original music as well.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.