The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Shares New Season 2 Finale/BTS Images

Check out new images from AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 finale and a new featurette.

Even though we were treated to a pretty impressive preview of what Season 3 has in store for AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon when it returns in 2025, we haven't quite closed the book on "The Book of Carol" quite yet. Before we shift our focus onto the future, we have some new images from the second season finale to pass along – as well as a behind-the-scenes image gallery. But first, we have an extended featurette that went live earlier today that gives viewers a look at how "The Walking Dead" spinoff series brought the second season to life from the script pages to what was unleashed across our screens.

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind AMC The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol offering us a look at how the season came together and where things could be heading during Season 3 – and beyond:

And here are two image galleries for the second season finale, "Au Revoir les Enfants" (directed by Daniel Percival, with story by Laura Snow and teleplay by Jason Richman and David Zabel) – first up, we have some additional looks at the episode…

And here's an image gallery offering a look at the cast and crew when the cameras weren't necessarily rolling:

TWD: DD – The Book of Carol Showrunner on Season 3, Show's Future

In a recent interview, Showrunner David Zabel discussed what it was like shifting the action to Spain for Season 3, how a potential fourth season would tie into the previous three, and how "all bets are off" if they make it to a fifth season. "We loved France. France was fantastic. The people were great, the crew was great, and the cast was great. We really loved France. But it's also exciting to move on to another chapter, and it does inject new energy, and it gives the show a different, whole other look and vibe and quality and flavor. It's really exciting to be doing it in Spain now," Zabel shared during a recent interview with Collider.

Zabel continued, "It's similar to what we experienced at the beginning of Season 1, looking through the prism of the French apocalypse now. Now, we're looking through the prism of the Spanish apocalypse. That's really cool. That keeps the show vibrant and alive. Because the characters are trying to get home, there is a sense that they couldn't really settle anywhere too long. There has to constantly be this desire to try to get somewhere. Where can we get? So, we miss France, but we also love Spain and think it's a great opportunity to keep reinventing the show and allowing the characters to be exposed to new things."

With the third season currently in production, Zabel shared that some thoughts are in play if Season 4 gets an official green light, including how it would be "a continuation of the story we're telling in Season 3." In terms of where things could go beyond a fourth season, Zabel's response was an interesting one. "I have a little bit. Who knows if it will happen," Zabel responded when asked if he's given any thought to a fourth season. "If we get a Season 4, it will be an outgrowth and a continuation of the story we're telling in Season 3. That's the pattern I've fallen into now. I think in 12-episode segments in my mind, which is two seasons of the show. There are six episodes in a season, so far. The first 12 were all of a piece, and if there's a next 12, they will similarly be of a piece." But after that? "If you ask me about Season 5, all bets are off. I have no idea about that," Zabel added.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – What We Know…

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The second season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol (McBride) as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

Looking ahead, Season Three tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies) are set for Season 3 in recurring roles. In addition, Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) has joined the spinoff series' cast.

The second season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

