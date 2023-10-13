Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End English Dub Version Now on Crunchyroll

The English dub of the hit anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End premieres on Crunchyroll on Friday, October 13, with the first four episodes.

The English dubbed version of the new hit anime series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End premieres on Friday, October 13, with the first four episodes debuting just like the simulcast premiere. The series offers a new wrinkle on the epic fantasy adventure yarn with what happens after the heroes' epic adventure is over, and they go about their lives after they defeat the demon lord. Near-immortal Elven mage Frieren sees her former companions grow old and even pass and decides to see the world as they did, even taking on new companions and embarking on a new journey as she contemplates time and loss as she comes to terms with mortality.

"After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End English Dub Main Cast

Frieren, voiced by Mallorie Rodak (High Elf Archer in GOBLIN SLAYER)

Fern, voiced by Jill Harris (Katie in Reign of the Seven Spellblades)

Eisen, voiced by Christopher Guerrero (Ainz in Overlord)

Heiter, voiced by Jason Douglas (Kishibe in Chainsaw Man)

Himmel, voiced by Clifford Chapin (Claude in I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss)

Stark, voiced by Jordan Dash Cruz (Aoshi Tokiimysu in BLUELOCK)

English ADR Staff

ADR Director: Jad Saxton

ADR Producer: Colleen Clinkenbeard

ADR Script Writer: Macy Anne Johnson

ADR Mixer: Gino Palencia

ADR Engineer: Sawyer Pfledderer

Japanese Voice Cast

Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren

Kana Ichinose as Fern

Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel

Hiroki Touchi as Heiter

Yoji Ueda as Eisen

Opening Song: "The Brave" by YOASOBI / Ending Song: "Anytime Anywhere" by milet

Based on the Manga Created By Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe

Directed by Keiichiro Saito

Series Composition by Tomohiro Suzuki

Character Design by Reiko Nagasawa

Art Direction by Sawako Takagi

Editing by Kashiko Kimura

Music by Evan Call

Animation Studio Madhouse

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End English dubbed version premieres on Crunchyroll Friday, September 29, 2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!