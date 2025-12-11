Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, sabrina carpenter, snl, sza, trump

From Sabrina Carpenter to SZA: Is Trump Picking a Fight with SNL?

From Sabrina Carpenter to SZA, Trump's White House has found a way to drag SNL into its mess. Is someone picking a fight with the NBC series?

Article Summary Trump's White House sparked backlash by using Sabrina Carpenter and SZA's music in ICE deportation videos

SNL clips and songs have been pulled into political drama, with both artists objecting to unauthorized use

The White House doubled down, using SNL's "Big Boys" and issuing snarky responses to upset artists

Questions arise if Trump or his team are deliberately picking a fight with NBC's Saturday Night Live

Is Donald Trump and his folks looking to pick a fight with NBC's Saturday Night Live? First, there was the matter of music sensation Sabrina Carpenter having her music used without her permission – only for Trump's folks to offer a snarky response utilizing a clip from SNL (more on that below). Now, it's the amazing SZA who's getting dragged into Trump's nasty habit of using artists' works to promote what ICE agents have been doing to the country over the past several months. "White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring," SZA posted on social media.

The post included more video of ICE agents and SZA's "Big Boys," with the caption: "WE HEARD IT'S CUFFING SZN. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America." The White House responded, without addressing its use of music without the artist's permission: "Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America's ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities." It's worth noting that "Big Boys" appeared in the 2022 SNL music video, which can be viewed above. This marks the second time in two weeks that Trump's team has passive-aggressively dragged SNL into it's self-inflicted controversy. Is someone over at The White House looking to pick a fight?

The White House's obsession with Carpenter began when it first used Carpenter's song "Juno" in one of its ICE deportation videos – only to take it down after 1.7 million people and counting supported Carpenter's pushback on having her music used without permission. "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," Carpenter posted in response to The White House's original video. Taking no one by surprise, The White House issued a response that apparently was an attempt at humor: "Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?" a spokesperson shared as a response, while not addressing the charge of Carpenter's music being used without her permission.

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

