From The Man to The Mom, Becky Lynch Is Still Printing Money

This week on WWE Monday Night RAW an emotional Becky Lynch relinquished the RAW Women's Championship. Lynch, a one-time dual SmackDown and RAW Champion after her historic win at WrestleMania 35, bestowed the title onto this year's Money in the Bank ladder match winner: Asuka. During this time, Lynch held back tears and almost broke down a few times during this promo. As Asuka celebrated with her title, Lynch dropped the news that she was going off to be a mother. In a rare and human moment, Asuka broke character, hugging Lynch, and chanted "Becky! Becky!" as Lynch made her way back to the locker room.

The moment is one of the purest, most wholesome moments to happen in WWE. While Lynch's shoes will be very hard to fill, I'm sure the rest of the women's roster will make due. And let's not forget that WWE, never wanting to miss making a dollar on pretty much anything, has released some fitting shirts for the new mom.

These shirts are clever, funny, and sweet. You can buy them in both women's cut and unisex, up to a size 5XL. Sure it's an obvious cash grab on WWE's part, but she really doesn't seem to mind.

Can't even be mad at it cause I need formula money. https://t.co/mkABjAn4Pf — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

This announcement (and shirt) come right off the heels of Mother's Day, a fitting time to announce. This is an exciting time for Lynch and father-to-be Seth Rollins, who are no doubt enjoying every moment of this time. Maybe we'll see some "Monday Night Father" shirts in the future. Maybe not. Lynch seems to be more over than Rollins. Maybe we'll even see some cute baby gear inspired by the most over baby in WWE roster. This is the first child for both Lynch and Rollins, and I hope they have a healthy, happy baby come December.