Full House: Did Olsen Twins Know They Had a Beef with John Stamos?

It might have come as a shock to some fans, but the family at Full House doesn't always get along. Two of the characters that developed the closest bonds were struggling musician Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) and his youngest niece Michelle Tanner (Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen). It wasn't always that way – initially, Stamos tried to have the Olsen twins replaced during the early seasons of the ABC series. Eventually, things did blow over, and the series ran its course, ending its eight-season run in 1995. When it came to the legacy sequel series on Netflix, Fuller House, all the original cast members returned except for the Olsen twins – which bothered Stamos. But things have since turned a corner with their reconciliation following star Bob Saget's funeral.

"When I did 'Fuller House,' they didn't want to come back, and I was angry for a minute, and that got out," Stamos told hosts Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz on their podcast series And That's What You REALLY Missed. The two, who have retired from acting, visited Stamos at his home. "[They] brought a pork chop and sage," he said. "I don't know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."

The actor previously appeared on the Good Guys podcast to break down the time when he was trying to get them replaced. "We're carrying the baby downstairs, and I think I was holding her on the armpits, and Dave was holding her little feet," Stamos recalled. "We take her in the kitchen, and we hose her down, and we put a fan on her; we wrapped her up in paper towels. She was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I." The potential replacements they had on hand didn't work.. so the rest is history."

