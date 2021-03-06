WandaVision: John Stamos' Elizabeth Olsen Post Alters Our Reality

While we're still abiding by our promise to Randall Park (Agent Jimmy Woo) and Kat Dennings (Dr. Darcy Lewis) to chill on spoilers for a little while longer, it's no mystery that Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision not only celebrated but deconstructed the sitcom format. And then there are the sitcom pedigrees of those on the show, including director Matt Shakman's 43 episodes on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But perhaps there's no bigger connection to sitcom lore than the one Olsen has as sister to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the popular sitcom Full House.

Now, the star of Full House and the upcoming Disney+ series Big Shot John Stamos has posted a flashback of a young Olsen on the sitcom set in honor of the success of WandaVision. "One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms," Stamos wrote in the caption accompanying a picture of Stamos, Stamos's hair, and Olsen. "They grow up so fast… Wanda had a vision we'd both be on [Disney+]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

Disney+ and Marvel Studios are giving viewers a chance to breathe and learn how it all came together before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier kicks off. Premiering March 12, Marvel Studios: Assembled looks at a number of shows and movies of the MCU- following the filmmakers, cast, and crew, and Marvel heroes every step of the way. Future episodes are set to focus on Falcon and Loki via exclusive on-set footage as well as conversation with the show's creative teams and stars- like Jeremy Renner detailing the genesis of the upcoming Hawkeye series. Here's a look at official key art followed by an overview of the first episode:

Assembled Season 1 Episode 1 "The Making of WandaVision": The first episode of 'Assembled' will focus on the critically acclaimed WandaVision. Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision's creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production's surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as "Agnes," Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.