Full House: Jodie Sweetin Shoved by LAPD at Abortion Rights Protest

Only a day after a bunch of Trump-appointed & loving judges decided to take a raging, steamy dump on the already questionable legacy of the U.S. Supreme Court by enforcing a Christian theocratic mandate upon women all across the country, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) continued its anti-public relations campaign by violently shoving Full House star Jodie Sweetin during a rally protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn "Roe v. Wade" so that the states can choose to make their "god" everyone else's problem. A video of the incident made its way around social media, with the footage showing an LAPD officer grabbing ahold of the actress and pushing her before Sweetin fell to the ground (which you can check out below). A representative for Sweetin confirmed that it was her in the video. "I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," the actress & activist said in a statement following the incident. "Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

"This is hard to watch, [Jodie Sweetin] is a great friend of ours and has been advocating a long time for progressives. Thank you [Michael Ade] for capturing this on video," read the caption on the Instagram post from The Progressivists (which you can check out below). Both EW and Variety reached out to the LAPD but did not receive a response. The protest was just one of many that broke out across the country in light of the high court's decision, one in a series that leads to the conclusion that the "high court" is more concerned about the rights of guns over the rights of women to have a say over their own bodies.