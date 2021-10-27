Funimation Fall 2021 Anime Lineup: Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen & More

Funimation has unveiled its complete lineup of Fall 2021 anime titles, including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Platinum End, My Senpai is Annoying, Deep Insanity, THE LOST CHILD, and many more. Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen has made its debut on Funimation for subscribers for the first time this month! With such a variety of series to choose from fresh from Japan – subtitled and dubbed – the Fall anime season will prove to have something for everyone, from action-packed adventures to hysterical slice-of-life comedies — and beyond!

"With so many incredible established brands such as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation and Yashahime returning, as well as exciting new favorites, we're looking forward to a Fall season of anime like no other for Funimation," said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer of Funimation Global Group. "This season is going to be next-level for anime globally and Funimation continues to be the home to welcome fans to our anime community. And there is more to announce in the days ahead!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Season of Thrill and Chill | Explore Fall 2021 on Funimation (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CY8GHLafOZw)

Check out the full list of new and returning titles and episode premiere dates coming this fall below:

NEW TO FUNIMATION FALL 2021

The Heike Story – A young orphan named Biwa is taken in by the powerful Taira Clan—also known as the Heike—after their leader witnesses her extraordinary psychic abilities. Unfortunately, what she predicts is a future of bloodshed, violence, and civil war. Inspired by the 12th-century epic tale Heike Monogatari. (Simulcast began September 15)

Selection Project – Suzune Miyama has been sick since childhood, but always used idol Akari Amasawa's music for courage and smiles through hard times. Now in her final year of junior high, Suzune is auditioning against thousands of contestants to become one of nine chosen idols in the "Selection Project"—the exact audition competition Akari used to gain fame. Will she follow in her icon's footsteps? (Simulcast began October 1)

MUTEKING THE Dancing HERO – Anything can happen in Neo San Francisco: monster attacks, retro-future tech, town-thumping tunes! When these monsters threaten to harsh the vibe of this city, DJ pumps up the jams to transform Muteki into Muteking, the dancing hero. The invaders can't keep up when this superhero hits the dance floor. The classic anime retakes the stage! (Simulcast began October 2)

Mieruko-chan – She can see dead people…she just chooses to ignore them. That's Miko's plan, anyway, but it doesn't seem to be working for her in this love letter to the horror genre that will send shivers down your spine—and occasionally tickle your funny bone. (Simulcast began October 3)

Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut – Two superpowers' space race spawns a secret project. A human overseer and vampire subject must achieve an experimental mission to the stars. (Simulcast began October 3)

Tesla Note – Genius Nikola Tesla preserved records of all his inventions inside crystals known as Shards of Tesla. After an inexplicable incident in Norway, Botan Negoro, a descendant of ninjas raised to be the ultimate agent, is recruited on a mission to recover the crystals. Her partner through this is self-proclaimed No. 1 agent, Kuruma. With the fate of the world at stake, the fight for the shards begins. (Simulcast began October 3)

JUJUTSU KAISEN – Yuji Itadori is a high school student with amazing physical abilities, living a normal life. But one day, in order to save his schoolmate from a "curse," he eats a special grade cursed object, "Sukuna's Finger," and gets the curse within his soul. Itadori, who now shares his body with the cursed spirit "Sukuna," transfers to an institution specializing in curses, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, to be guided by the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo… A story of a high school student who carries a curse in order to exorcise it. With no way of turning back, his fierce tale begins to unfold… (Full series made available October 4)

The Vampire Dies in No Time – Legendary vampire hunter Ronaldo finds an unlikely (and unwilling) ally in Draluc, the world's weakest vampire who turns to dust at the slightest attack. Together they're in for more hilarious misadventures than you can shake a stake at, including enemy vampires, axe-wielding editors, and other pains in the neck. (Simulcast began October 4)

Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress Season 2 – Yu-yu Kondo loses to Tohya Ebata, and the banner that symbolizes Team Blackout goes up in ashes. And while Yu-yu and his friends are still stunned by this turn of events, their leader Danji Momoyama returns and challenges Tohya to a Vanguard fight, a fight that ends in a clear victory for Danji. (Simulcast continued October 4)

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline – After world tyrants conquer Japan, a young freedom fighter and his mech ignite the flames of rebellion within its oppressed people! (Simulcast began October 4)

Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside – After being betrayed by the Hero's party, Red hopes to start anew by opening an apothecary in a small town. He wants to keep his past life secret, but it won't be easy… especially when a beautiful adventurer from his past asks to move in. (Simulcast began October 6)

Drowning Sorrows in Raging Fire (Lie Huo Jiao Chou) – New director of a supernatural department, Xuan Ji meets thousand year old Sheng Lingyuan, an encounter that leads to a bigger conspiracy. (Simulcast began October 6)

PuraOre! ~Pride of Orange~– Manaka's competitive spirit ignites when she discovers ice hockey! Even though she's a rookie, she's got her sights set on Nikko City's hockey team, where girls aim for the top as they compete in this full-contact sport. After finally convincing her childhood friends and her sister to play, they join a team of girls ready to go for the goal! (Simulcast began October 6)

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale – Shima Tamahiko is a self-proclaimed pessimist who hates the world, and with good reason—he's been exiled to the countryside by his wealthy family because of his disability. But his lonely life is turned upside down by the arrival of Tachibana Yuzuki, his arranged bride. Her cheerfulness slowly heals Shima's heart in this slice of life romance set during the Taisho era. (Simulcast began October 8)

VISUAL PRISON – Beautiful immortals have gathered in Harajuku to compete for a grand prize: Immense power! For years now the artists behind worldly culture and music have secretly been vampires, including those who produce Visual Kei. Now, they perform their most beautiful songs in the hallowed grounds of the Prison under the Scarlet Moon. (Simulcast began October 8)

Platinum End "I will give you the hope to live." Kakehashi Mirai lost his parents in an accident and lived in misery with the relatives who took him in. Having lost hope in everything, he jumped off the roof of a building on the day of his middle school graduation. But then he met an angel… (Simulcast began October 7)

My Senpai is Annoying – Funimation Exclusive – Being seen as a full-fledged business woman isn't easy for Futaba Igarashi when her senpai, Harumi Takeda, treats her like a kid. Days for her are never typical, at work or outside of it, with all the antics going on in her life. As mishaps ensue, she'll find herself growing closer with her loudmouth senpai. Maybe Futaba feels more than she lets on, but one thing's for sure: she's still annoyed! (Simulcast began October 9)

BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK – Everything is decided by Build-Divide and it's the King who reigns, but Teruto vows to defeat him in order to be granted his heart's desire. (Simulcast began October 9)

Ancient Girl's Frame – When monstrous creatures from deep space terrorize earth, a chosen group of soldiers called the Ancient Girls must protect everyone. Trained to pilot specialized mecha, Gs Frames, these girls are humanity's last hope. Will their sacrifice be deliverance? (Simulcast began October 10)

RUMBLE GARANNDOLL – Conquered by alternate-world invaders, Japan has become a shadow of what it once was. Manga, anime, idols, and more are censored by these parallel universe overlords… or so it seems. In the less-than-legal stores of Akihabara, Hosomichi joins a group of female freedom fighters made up of pilots and otakus. (Simulcast began October 11)

Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD – A mysterious illness has put millions in comas. An underground realm has appeared at its origin: Antarctica. Strange creatures make up its population, and undiscovered natural resources make it a gold mine. Many humans enter in search of fortune, but Daniel Kai Shigure searches for something deeper—a cure. Gifted with immunity to the illness, he might be humanity's last hope. (Simulcast began October 12)

KAGINADO – Laughs and shenanigans are on the horizon in this crossover! Fan-favorite characters from Kanon, Air, CLANNAD, Little Busters!, Rewrite, and more start the school year together in a new world where anything is possible. With so much personality in one anime universe, every day feels like a new kind of dream. (Simulcast began October 12)

Ranking of Kings – Funimation Exclusive – Unable to hear, speak, or wield a sword, Prince Bojji doesn't seem like a typical heir to the throne—and his kingdom agrees. But his fateful encounter with Kage, a shadow on the ground, gives him his first true friend. The two set off on a grand adventure and, together, form a bond that can overcome any obstacle… even being king. (Simulcast began October 14)

RETURNING TO FUNIMATION FALL 2021

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon–The Second Act – Long-lost twins Towa and Setsuna reunite after ten years to discover that they are the half-demon daughters of the great demon Sesshomaru. (Simulcast began October 2)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 2nd cour – Rudy, Eris, and Ruijerd head for Asura Kingdom in search of answers. Meanwhile, Roxy sets out across the Demon Continent to find Rudy. (Simulcast began October 3)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc – A seven-episode arc that adapts the popular film with an original episode, 70 news scenes, new music tracks, episode previews and a new theme song. It will all connect the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc with the Entertainment District Arc, featuring a never-before-seen original episode of Kyojuro Rengoku taking on a new mission on the way to the Mugen Train. (Simulcast began October 10) – Newly added to fall 2021 lineup

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc – Immediately following the Mugen Train arc, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc introduces a new major demon, Daki, who the young adventurers must contend with. (Simulcast begins December 5) – Newly added to fall 2021 lineup

CONTINUING FROM SUMMER 2021

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 – With Rimuru and the Jura Tempest Federation recovering from dark events that unfolded, will they punish the Demon Lord Clayman? Tune in to find out. (SimulDub™ is ongoing)

One Piece – Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who'll never drop anchor until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth—the Legendary One Piece! (Simulcast and Dub ongoing)

Obey Me! – Lucifer, Satan, and the other five princes of hell: how will these brothers handle everyday lives at their demon academy? (Simulcast is ongoing)

Scarlet Nexus – Funimation Exclusive – Saved by the Other Suppression Force as a child, psychokinetic Yuito enlists in this elite team formed to fight Earth's enemy. Meanwhile, prodigy Kasane was scouted for her abilities. But Kasane's strange dreams drag the two into an unavoidable fate. (Simulcast and SimulDub™ are ongoing)