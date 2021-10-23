Funimation Halloween Anime Streaming: Jujutsu Kaisen, Hellsing & More!

Funimation has a long list of anime series to stream for Halloween. They have a huge catalog of series so of course, a good chunk of them are horror-themed and thus perfect for streaming during Halloween. They make for fun viewing parties and costume ideas.

Mieruko-chan (Horror, Comedy, Supernatural) – She can see dead people…she just chooses to ignore them. That's Miko's plan, anyway, but it doesn't seem to be working for her in this love letter to the horror genre that will send shivers down your spine—and occasionally tickle your funny bone. (Streaming now in Japanese with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles)

JUJUTSU KAISEN (Action/Adventure, Supernatural, Fantasy) – Yuji Itadori is a high school student with amazing physical abilities, living a normal life. But one day, in order to save his schoolmate from a "curse," he eats a special grade cursed object, "Sukuna's Finger," and gets the curse within his soul. Itadori, who now shares his body with the cursed spirit "Sukuna," transfers to an institution specializing in curses, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, to be guided by the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo… A story of a high school student who carries a curse in order to exorcise it. With no way of turning back, his fierce tale begins to unfold… (Full series now available in English, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish)

Tokyo Ghoul (Horror, Action/Adventure, Drama) – Ken Kaneki is a loner. In a world where ghouls—human-like creatures who survive on human flesh—and people are at war, his biggest concern is which novel to pick up next. But when a date with the mysterious Rize turns deadly, a life-saving operation horrifyingly transforms him into a human-ghoul hybrid. Can he find his place in a society where it's "hunt or be hunted"? (Full series now available in English, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish)

Zombie Land Saga Revenge (Horror, Action/Adventure, Comedy) – Everyone's favorite zombie idol group is back (from the dead) for another tour! It's a new year and a new era in Japan, and Sakura Minamoto and the other members of Franchouchou are more determined than ever to save Saga Prefecture with their growing fame… while recovering long-lost memories of their past lives. (Series now available in English)

Trinity Blood (Horror, Action/Adventure) – Centuries ago, Armageddon cast darkness across the world. From that darkness, the vampires emerged. Now humans and vampires tremble on the brink of war, and Abel Nightroad, a Vatican priest and agent of AX, protects the fragile equilibrium between the two races. (Full series now available in English and Japanese)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun (Comedy, Slice Of Life, Fantasy) – Kamome Academy is rumored to have many mysteries, the strangest of which involves the mischievous ghost of Hanako-kun. When occult-loving high schooler Nene Yashiro accidentally becomes bonded to him, she uncovers a hidden world of supernatural beings. (Full series now available in English, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish)

Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU (Horror, Psychological) – New kid Keiichi Maebara is settling into his new home of peaceful Hinamizawa village. Making quick friends with the girls from his school, he's arrived in time for the big festival of the year. But something about this isolated town seems "off," and his feelings of dread continue to grow. With a gnawing fear that he's right, what dark secrets could this small community be hiding? (Full series now available in English and Japanese)

Ghost Hunt (Horror, Psychological) – Mai's fascination with the unknown leads her to join the Shibuya Psychic Research team, led by enigmatic Kazuya "Naru" Shibuya. Utilizing her burgeoning psychic abilities, Mai will work alongside a spirit medium, a shrine maiden, an exorcist, and a monk to uncover the darkest mysteries and horrors of the unseen. (Full series now available in English and Japanese)

Hellsing (Horror, Action/Adventure) – The vampire Alucard and his servant Seras Victoria protect the British Empire from ghouls and satanic freaks. Together, they haunt the shadows as a sinister force of good—and tonight the streets of England shall flow with the blood of their evil prey. (Full series now available in English and Japanese)

Witch Hunter Robin (Horror, Drama, Psychological) – Robin Sena is a powerful craft user drafted into the STNJ—a group of specialized hunters that fight deadly beings known as Witches. Though her firepower is great, she's got a lot to learn about her powers and working with her cool and aloof partner, Amon. But the truth about the Witches and herself will leave Robin on an entirely new path that she never expected! (Full series now available in English and Japanese)

Paranoia Agent – Citizens across Musashino City are being attacked and terrorized. Two detectives are put on the case, but will they be able to solve the mystery before there's another wave of victims? (Full series now available as a Funimation exclusive in English and Japanese)

Deadman Wonderland (Horror, Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi) – Ganta is convicted of slaughtering his classmates –a crime he didn't commit. The authorities lock him up in a brutal, privately-owned prison: Deadman Wonderland, where the incarcerated are forced to fight gladiatorial battles for tourists. (Full series now available in English and Japanese)

Death Note (Thriller, Drama, Psychological) – Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. (Full series now available in English, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish)

That's more than enough for a Funimation Halloween!