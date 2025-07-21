Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: futurama

Futurama Season 13 Binge Drops in September; New Images Released

Hulu will release all ten episodes of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama Season 13 on September 15th. Here's a preview...

Article Summary Futurama Season 13 drops all ten episodes on Hulu September 15, breaking from its weekly release format.

FXX offers an alternative for weekly viewing, airing two episodes every week starting release day.

New official images and an exciting Season 13 preview tease major chaos for Fry, Leela, and Bender.

Expect wild adventures, romantic rivalries, volcanic threats, and classic Futurama humor this season.

It looks like change is in the air for Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama as it readies for its Season 13 premiere on September 15th (5 pm PT/8 pm ET). Unlike the previous seasons, all ten episodes of the upcoming season will be released on that day. Viewers interested in getting their servings of the animated series in smaller doses can check out FXX beginning that same day (at 8 pm ET), with two episodes of Season 13 airing weekly. Here's a look at the preview image gallery that was released, along with the official Season 13 overview: "Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela's love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You've been warned… it's an all new season of 'Futurama'!"

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth (West). Together with accountant Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr), assistant Amy Wong (Lauren Tom), and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg (West), they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

In addition, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, and David Herman are also set for the 13th season. Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz serve as executive producers on the series, which stems from 20th Television Animation (a part of Disney Television Studios) and animation house Rough Draft Studios.

