Futurama Set to Return: Hulu Gives Animated Series 2-Season Order

It looks like Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama won't be going anywhere, with Hulu giving the animated series a two-season order.

Original cast members John DiMaggio, Billy West and Katey Sagal returned for the streaming series.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program.

Matt Groening and David X. Cohen would continue as executive producers.

Some great news for fans of Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama! The popular animated series will be back on Hulu for not one but two seasons. With the second half of the current season expected to hit screens sometime in 2024, today's news will add another two seasons (20 episodes) to the streaming service's order – meaning the animated series will run through at least a 14th season (or 11th depending on your numbering).

Hulu's Futurama Season 11: Trailer, Overview & More!

With John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman having officially returned for the first of 20 new episodes on July 24th (with episodes having dropped weekly after that), here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Hulu's Futurama:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

