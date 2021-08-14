FX "Hopeful" for Fargo Season 5 But It's "Alien" First for Noah Hawley

During an interview with Vanity Fair from earlier this summer, Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley revealed that a fifth season of the award-winning, critically-acclaimed anthology series was coming together- slowly. "Yeah, I think so. I don't have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They're not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending and deliberately come to something, knowing it's the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology," Hawley responded when asked about a fifth round. Let's flash ahead to this week, with FX Networks boss John Landgraf adding that he's "hopeful" for the series return. After a certain other big series Hawley is working on, that is. "That's really up to Noah. I'm optimistic that he'll want to do another," Landgraf revealed to Deadline Hollywood. "He's very focused on 'Alien' right now. We do continue to talk about it, and he expressed positive sentiment toward making another season, so that gives me optimism."

Back in May, Hawley hadn't yet fleshed out what a fifth season would tackle but viewers should expect a season reflecting more of the here-and-now. "I don't think anyone will write about Minnesota in the same way again after the events of the last couple of years. It's definitely not going back to 'Oh look at these jolly, carefree white folk in their small towns,'" he explained. "It feels like we have to show the world as it is and tell our stories within that world. I don't have a hard-and-fast story yet, but those are the elements going through my mind."

