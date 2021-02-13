This was a pretty big week on the B4G4 front, as the G4 relaunch series kept its eye on the prize- and that prize is a Summer 2021 relaunch. To help make that happen, interim G4 CEO Jerry_XL and Austin Creed aka Xavier Woods announced that Adam Sessler (X-Play), Kevin Pereira (Attack of the Show!), and Frosk and Ovilee May (The BLEEP Esports Show) are now officially on "Team G4" (with more announcements on the way as B4G4 rolls along). But the four honorees weren't interested in wasting any (well, too much) time celebrating- not when there's an insatiable fanbase out there willing to eat their own mothers for original content. So that's exactly what they provided, proving once again why they deserved to make the cut- now here's a look at what's on tap for this week:

Kicking things off, we have a clip from the Attack of the Show! with Pereira offering Amazon users who wished their Alexa experience had a bit more "Kevin" in it exactly what they've been missing:

Next up over at X-Play, Sessler and Twitch uber-presence (and former pro pastry chef) QTCinderella rank the best and worst when it comes to video game food:

And anchoring this rundown is The BLEEP Esports Show, with Ovilee and Frosk welcoming Tyler1 as the team looks to "punch up the script" a bit [Ed. Note: we were hooked by the first episode, think it's already a strong sign that the relaunch is in good hands, and trolls need to quiet the f**k down…for what it's worth]:

Now here's a look back at the official announcement video released on Friday:

As we mentioned earlier, Summer 2021 is going to be a big one for G4… but it's a long road between now and then so what are viewers supposed to do? How about helping them with the relaunch? Because before G4 becomes G4, viewers can be a part of B4G4. In fact, just by reading this and watching the video above? You'll be in B4G4 before you know about B4G4. Here, watch this while we stop our eyes from bleeding:

Yup, you read that right. B4G4 is a weekly content series that will air on G4's YouTube and Twitch channels leading up to the official launch date. Fans can offer their thoughts on the content via G4's Reddit community, allowing them to have a direct say in the formation of the new network. Viewers can expect a wide variety of content, including original sketch comedy, game reviews, talent collaborations, music parodies, a G4 take on esports, and more. But wait! There's more! G4's #G4NeedsTalent campaign will continue scouting out new talent for the relaunch, giving those in consideration opportunities to both host on-air as well produce off-air and be a part of a writing team.