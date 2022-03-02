Game Of Thrones 4K UHD Now Available Exclusively On Vudu

Game Of Thrones ended years ago at this point, but it sure doesn't feel like it. Nobody will ever stop talking about how much they hated that final season, almost as much and as badly as "Star Wars" fans and the sequel trilogy. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of fans who re-watch and love the series. Now, they can digitally own the entire HBO powerhouse on Vudu in stunning 4K UHD for the first time. Vudu is the only digital retailer that sells the series in that picture quality. It is available as of today, $99 for the entire series with deals on them individually as well. More details can be found from the sale down below, which is only happening for a limited time.

Game of Thrones As It Was Meant To Be Seen

For the first time ever in digital, fans can now purchase the epic HBO series Game of Thrones in 4K Ultra HD, only available on Vudu, Fandango's video-on-demand streaming service. Vudu is currently the only digital retailer making Game of Thrones available in 4K Ultra HD as a complete series bundle or by season. The latest UHD offering from Vudu follows the service's success as the exclusive 4K UHD provider of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone, one of its most popular TV series of all time. Game of Thrones is available on Vudu in 4K UHD for a limited time at the HD price. Seasons One through Six in UHD are $24.99 each, with shorter Seasons Seven and Eight in UHD available for $19.99 each, and the entire eight-season series bundle in UHD available for $99.99. Fans who previously purchased one or more seasons or the complete series bundle in SD or HD on Vudu will be able to upgrade to 4K UHD on Vudu for $5 per season or $30 for the complete series.