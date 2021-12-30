Game of Thrones Fabergé Egg Tour: What Would It Say About GOT Finale?

Let's just be honest with the state of affairs, shall we? HBO's Game of Thrones isn't going anywhere so folks are going to have to deal with that. First, the show still pulls insane viewing numbers across the globe. Then we have the upcoming & highly-anticipated prequel series House of the Dragon hitting screens in 2022 (with other projects in varying degrees of development but not much official). On top of that, are you ready for a surprise? GOT fans also can't stop talking about (which is a nicer way of saying "bashing") the series finale, with series star Peter Dinklage opening up about his thoughts on the fans' reactions. In fact, folks are still so all-in on GOT that Fabergé will be taking its GOT dragon egg on a tour for fans to check it out. In case you didn't hear, it was the hand-crafted "commemorative egg objet" sold to an anonymous U.S. buyer in April for $2.22 million. So taking into consideration the current GOT state of affairs and because there's only so much you can do with news about a jewel-encrusted egg going on tour, we couldn't help but think about what the tour should include. So what follows is just a little fun on our part and absolutely not true (just in case it isn't obvious)…

"Look, I think the fans had a ton of emotions tied into that series. I respect that. It's something Emilia [Clarke], Kit [Harington], and I would discuss at length quite often while on set. But by the time the credits rolled, we knew we had left it all on the screen. With art being what it is and artists being who they are, at the end of the day you have to remind yourself that you just can't make every fan happy," the GOT Fabergé Egg (did not) said in a statement (that was never) released on Thursday. There's no word yet on if the Fabergé Egg will address that topic or others during the tour (though probably not since… well… it's a Fabergé Egg).

All joking aside, the process of how the egg came to be was a pretty fascinating one and one that Fabergé shared over the course of two videos- which you can check out below: