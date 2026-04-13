Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: finn wolfhard, malcolm in the middle

Finn Wolfhard "An Easy Sell" on Malcolm in the Middle Revival Cameo

Malcolm in the Middle creator Linwood Boomer on getting Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) to make a guest appearance in the revival series.

Article Summary Finn Wolfhard makes a surprise cameo as Wayne in the Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair revival episode.

Wolfhard landed the role thanks to his passion for the original Malcolm in the Middle and eagerness to join the show.

Show creator Linwood Boomer and producer Tracy Katsky praised Wolfhard's charm and comedic timing on set.

Wolfhard appears briefly as a party planner overwhelmed by Lois, played by Jane Kaczmarek, now streaming on Hulu.

One of the biggest shocks of Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair may have been the surprise cameo at the end from Finn Wolfhard, who was more than happy to take on a role. The Stranger Things star has been popping up in more roles and cameos lately since the Netflix show came to an end, including an appearance in the SNL-based film Saturday Night as an NBC page, the role of Petro in The Legend of Ochi, and playing "Good Hang" in the King of the Hill revival. But the one that caught fans off guard was his appearance as Wayne in the Hulu revival, to which he was more than happy to go.

Life Is Unfair and Unpredictable, as Finn Wolfhard Appears in Malcolm In The Middle Revival

In a recent report from Deadline, creator Linwood Boomer revealed that it was an easy sell, as Wolfhard was a major fan of the show, saying, "His agent called us and said, 'Can Finn visit the set?' We go, 'Shit, yeah,'" recalled Boomer. "He loves the show, he's such a big fan of the show, and we're like, 'Well, there's a part we haven't cast yet. Does he wanna do that? I mean, it's a small part.' And he said, 'Fuck yeah, he wants to do it.' And we were like, 'Fuck yeah, we want you to come, that'd be awesome.'"

Boomer's executive producer wife, Tracy Katsky, also commented, saying, "He was so great. He's so charming, It's so fun to watch him do comedy. […] He was so cute with Lois, Jane Kaczmarek. He was standing there, and he kept forgetting to deliver his lines, because he was just so overwhelmed that Lois was screaming at him, and he'd kind of go, 'Oh wait, I have to act. OK, OK.' It was so cute."

Wolfhard appears in the episode for less than a minute, playing a party planner who is really trying to work with Lois and make her happy. The episode is available right now on Hulu.

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