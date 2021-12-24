Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"

With HBO Max's "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon set to hit streaming screens sometime in 2022 and rumors of spinoff projects like the reported "Dunk & Egg" series, things seem to be going well when it comes to George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" universe. And yet… well, you probably know where this is going. See, there's just something about that final season (and in particular, that final episode) of HBO's Game of Thrones that a ton of fans just can't let go of- and we don't mean that in a good way. So when we heard that Peter Dinklage aka Tyrion Lannister had offered his thoughts on the series finale during an interview with The New York Times in support of his new film Cyrano, we felt the need to dive back into the debate one more time. When we realized the actor was addressing how fans reacted to the final run, that interest grew ten-fold- and Dinklage's response did not disappoint.

"I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them. We were going off the air and they didn't know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that," Dinklage offered as his analysis of the reaction they received to the final season. But it wasn't the fear of a break-up that Dinklage saw as the only issue. As he sees it, the fans were upset that they didn't get the cliched "Happily Ever After" they were hoping for. "They wanted the 'pretty white people' to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on. [Laughs]. No, but the show subverts what you think, and that's what I love about it," the actor explained. "Yeah, it was called 'Game of Thrones,' but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, 'Who's going to be on the throne?' I don't know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that."

HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy (Truth Seekers), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Sound of Metal), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Steve Toussaint (It's A Sin), Eve Best (Hedda Gabler), Sonoya Mizuno (Devs), Paddy Considine (The Outsider, The Third Day), Fabien Frankel (The Serpent), Graham McTavish (Outlander), Milly Alcock (Reckoning), Emily Carey (Get Even), Ryan Corr (Mary Magdalene), Jefferson Hall (Halloween, Vikings), David Horovitch (Miss Marple), Matthew Needham (Chernobyl), Bill Patterson (Fleabag, Good Omens), Gavin Spokes (Brexit, Hamilton), Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, and Theo Nate.

Written by a writing team headed by Condal and including Sara Lee Hess and based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood novels and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the 10-episode series has Game of Thrones director Sapochnik ("The Battle of the Bastards," "The Winds of Winter") directing the pilot and additional episodes, and partnering with Condal as co-showrunners. Martin, Condal, and Sapochnik executive produce alongside Hess and Vince Gerardis. In addition, Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, and Greg Yaitanes round at the directing team, with Yaitanes also co-executive producing.