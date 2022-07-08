Game of Thrones: GRRM Blogs Final Books, HBO Series "Quite Different"

"A Song of Ice and Fire" series author George R.R. Martin offered another update concerning his final two books in the main canon "The Winds of Winter" and "A Dream of Spring" on his blog will differ dramatically from what was concluded on TV's Game of Thrones. The HBO series, which wrapped in 2019 after eight seasons, long overtook the main narrative of Martin's novels (with creators DB Weiss and David Benioff left with an outline of Martin's original vision to its conclusion). While the duo has moved on creatively from the franchise, the premium cable network has moved on with the prequel series House of the Dragon, set to premiere this fall. The author posted an update on his blog, and it will definitely get fans talking.

How GRRM's Final Series Books Will Differ from HBO's Game of Thrones

"I have been at work in my winter garden," Martin wrote. "Things are growing…and changing, as does happen with us gardeners. Things twist, things change, new ideas come to me (thank you, muse), old ideas prove unworkable, I write, I rewrite, I restructure, I rip everything apart and rewrite again, I go through doors that lead nowhere, and doors that open on marvels." The author does maintain that the final books will share similar events depicted in the series. "What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series. Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in 'Game of Thrones' you also will see in 'The Winds of Winter' (though maybe not in quite the same ways)…but much of the rest will be quite different."

Martin continued teasing the fate of the characters as well as his ending and what it might share with the HBO series (or not share). "Not all of the characters who survived until the end of 'Game of Thrones' will survive until the end of 'A Song of Ice and Fire,' and not all of the characters who died on 'Game of Thrones' will die in 'A Song of Ice and Fire.' (Some will, sure. Of course. Maybe most. But definitely not all.) (Of course, I could change my mind again next week, with the next chapter I write. That's gardening.). As far as his ending, "How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes." The author will also work on the Game of Thrones Jon Snow spin-off Snow featuring the return of Kit Harington in the title role. The House of the Dragon premieres on August 21 on HBO.