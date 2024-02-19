Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: apple tv, Arya Stark, game of thrones, HBO, maisie williams, The New Look

Game of Thrones Left Maisie Williams Feeling "So Lost for So Long"

Maisie Williams (The New Look) explains being more comfortable now with her identity than she was growing up on HBO's Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner had to grow up fast on the HBO high fantasy series as their characters, sisters Arya and Sansa Stark, lost their innocence at such young ages facing the brutal world of Westeros when they saw their father Ned (Sean Bean) executed on the orders of King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). From there, the Stark sisters would take dramatically different paths to their reunion late in the series run. Arya trained to become an assassin seeking revenge on those who had a "hand" in her father's murder, which is everyone who stood to benefit from the Lannisters' rule, and she kept that list, reciting every name for as long as she could. Sansa would face her arduous path as the Lannister's lone Stark hostage to try to keep them at bay while slowly learning the game of politics from an unexpected figure, Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen), a co-conspirator in her father's death. Williams spoke with The Times of London while promoting her AppleTV+ series The New Look about how growing up during GOT wasn't exactly easy.

Growing Up Game of Thrones Resulted in Maisie Williams' "Discomfort" With Her Identity

"I was so lost for so long, and I knew that I was, and when I couldn't pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort," Williams said. "Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin. It's hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it's done." One of the figures she learned on set was Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister, the family patriarch who also happened to be on Arya's list. The two shared time as Arya was incognito as a serving girl at the Lannister family home of Casterly Rock. All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on Max. New episodes of The New Look, which also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, David Kammenos, Joseph Olivennes, and John Malkovich, stream Wednesdays on AppleTV+.

