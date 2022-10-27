Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams Thinks Final Season "Fell Off", Too

Maisie Williams will always be proud of the series that helped make her a star in HBO's Game of Thrones, playing protagonist Arya Stark. She especially shined during "The Long Night" being the one who fells the Night King, but even she admits the final season's shortcomings. She appeared on a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams saying she rewatched the series based on George R. R. Martin's novel series A Song of Ice and Fire.

"It definitely fell off at the end," Maisie admitted of the final season, but also said Game of Thrones "started really strong." The actress revisited the series following its end in 2019 following its eight-season run, "It kinda popped off. For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life. I was heartbroken when Ned died, yet I knew it was coming." She referred to Sean Bean's character Ned Stark, who was infamously killed in the season one finale.

James admitted being surrounded by Game of Thrones scripts at home but refrained from reading them, "I didn't want to because I wanted to experience what was going to happen." As a child star, Maisie reflected on how growing up on the show affected her upbringing. "I don't think it's healthy [to miss it] because I loved it. I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don't want to associate that with feelings of pain. I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn't express who I was becoming. And then I also resented my body because it wasn't aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated."

Maisie didn't shoot down the idea of showing up for her TV brother Kit Harington for his Jon Snow spinoff sequel and reprising Arya, "It has to be the right time and the right people," she said. "It has to be right in the context of all the other spinoffs and the universe of 'Game of Thrones.' It has to be the right time for me."