Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, NBC, TV | Tagged: Arya Stark, game of thrones, HBO, maisie williams, nbc, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams on Rewatching That Ned Stark Twist

Maisie Williams (The New Look) opened up about revisiting HBO's Game of Thrones and that Ned Stark plot twist early on that shocked viewers.

Maisie Williams has had time to reflect on her time on HBO's Game of Thrones since the high fantasy's epic conclusion in 2019 after eight seasons that found her character Arya Stark as the savior of the realm slaying the Night King in the episode "The Long Night." Not to mention the infamous revenge assassination list for those who wronged her family, it all started with season one, the ninth episode "Baelor" where Arya's father Ned (Sean Bean), the former Hand of King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), was ordered to be executed by his son and successor, King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). Appearing on The Tonight Show to promote her AppleTV+ series The New Look, Williams spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about various subjects including revisiting the David Benioff and Dan Weiss series adaptation of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire.

Maisie Williams on Revisiting 'Game of Thrones' from an Older Lens

When talking about Game of Thrones Fallon asked if people regularly catcall her character's name in public as the audience shouted "Arya" at her. "That must happen a lot…I mean it's a global hit," Fallon started. "So I mean, you can't go anywhere where people don't recognize you, right?" "Well, I mean, there are a couple of places, but yeah, I mean, it's still very, very popular, as popular as it ever was," Williams said. After Fallon mentioned he read, she has rewatched the high fantasy series, "I did. I rewatched. It was really a challenge," she continued. "Yeah, no, so obviously 'House of the Dragon' came back, and I think, like a lot of people, I was like, 'Let me sit down and watch 'Game of Thrones' again.'" House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to Thrones set during the reign of House Targaryen long before Robert's Rebellion.

"You are 'Game of Thrones,'" Fallon declared. "I don't know, I just feel like when it was coming out, I was like not even really like sentient yet," Williams said. "So I sat down and watched the whole thing and finally now, I feel like I have, like, perspective on it." After the host nudged on her thoughts, "I mean, I was devastated when Ned died," she revealed despite being in the scene herself in probably one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the entire series that saw both Stark daughters (along with Sophie Turner's Sansa) see their father die.

As the two played off each other's shock at the scene, Williams revealed how much she's changed since. "I know. It just feels like a different time in my life, like it's not me a little bit. So now I just got to watch it kind of for the first time." For more including, Williams reaction to the Super Bowl, the Frank Film Club podcast and The New Look, you can check out the video. New episodes stream on Wednesdays.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!