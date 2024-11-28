Posted in: AMC, Sky One, TV | Tagged: Gangs of London, gareth evans

Gangs of London: Sky Unveils Official Teaser for Season 3 Return

Gangs of London is storming its way back in 2025 for a third series, and Sky One has released first-look images and a teaser trailer.

Gangs of London, possibly the most violent gangster action series on television now, is coming back next year for a third series. As chaos erupts in London after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, fan-favourite characters collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances, and fierce rivalries. In a nutshell? Everyone in the show is a bastard. There are no good guys. They all just betray, then run around shooting and pummeling each other bloody in elaborate action sequences with some of the best, if underrated, action directors working right now.

Former undercover cop turned gangster Elliot navigates his new role as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but the spiking throws their operations into disarray. The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars. In the ruthless fight for control of London's criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident — it was a calculated attack. But who's pulling the strings of the Gangs of London? Huh? Huh? Who cares as long as everyone keeps shooting and punching each other bloody? That's Gangs of London for ya!

Gangs of London Series 3 Cast

The returning cast includes Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Carter, Joe Cole as Sean Wallace, Michelle Fairley in the role of Marian Wallace, Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani, and Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace. Also returning are Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani, Narges Rashidi as Lale, Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi, Orli and Eri Shuka as Luan and Mirlinda Dushaj, Jahz Armando as Saba, and Fady Elsayed as Faz. New players include Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, and T'Nia Miller, with guest stars Phil Daniels, who has to appear in every British gangster show and movie now as a Cockney geezer, Ruth Sheen, and Mat Fraser also joining this season. That's a lot of gangs for London, people!

Creative credits for Gangs of London season 3 include Peter McKenna as Lead Writer and Executive Producer, Kim Hong Sun as Lead Director and Executive Producer, Thomas Benski as Executive Producer, Hugh Warren as Executive Producer for Pulse Films, Michael Eagle-Hodgson as Series Executive Producer, and Vikki Tennant and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Executive Producers. Adrian Sturges is Executive Producer for Sky Studios, while Noel Manzano executive-produces for AMC+. Farren Blackburn (The Winter King, A Discovery of Witches) and Tessa Hoffe (Crossfire, Kin) also join the series as directors.

Gangs of London was created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery and is a Pulse Films production for Sky Studios and AMC+, AMC Networks' premium streaming bundle. The first two seasons are also streaming in the US on Netflix. Series Three will premiere first on Sky One in the UK and AMC+ in the US in 2025.

