The Husbands: Juno Temple Set to Lead New Apple TV+ Comedy-Drama

Ted Lasso breakout star Juno Temple will star in The Husbands, an Apple TV+ surreal comedy-drama adapted from Holly Gramazio's novel.

Apple TV+ announced a new eight-episode comedic drama, The Husbands, starring SAG and BAFTA Award winner Juno Temple, one of the breakout stars of Ted Lasso who has gone on to star in FX's Fargo and Atonement, stemming from indie ministudio A24, and adapted from award-winning author and games designer Holly Gramazio's New York Times bestselling book of the same name. The Husbands is a surreal comedy-drama about a woman who discovers her husband has mysteriously disappeared and replaced by a total stranger… in fact, many total strangers, one after another. It's every wife's dream or nightmare, depending on the state of their marriage. The news amid reports that the streaming service and Temple are in negotiations for her to return for the recently announced fourth season of Ted Lasso, with many seeing this as a good sign of where things may be heading on that front.

When Lauren returns home to her flat in London late one night, she is greeted at the door by her husband, Michael. There's only one problem—she's not married. She's never seen this man before in her life. But according to her friends, her much-improved decor, and the photos on her phone, they've been together for years. As Lauren tries to puzzle out how she could be married to someone she can't remember meeting, Michael goes to the attic to change a lightbulb and abruptly disappears. In his place, a new man emerges, and a new, slightly altered life re-forms around her. Realizing that her attic is creating an infinite supply of husbands, Lauren confronts the question: If swapping lives is as easy as changing a lightbulb, how do you know you've taken the right path? When do you stop trying to do better and start actually living?

The Husbands is executive produced by WGA Award winner and lead writer Miriam Battyem, who previously wrote for Succession, Prime Video's Dead Ringers, and Netflix's Beef. Joining them are Emmy Award nominee and lead director Craig Gillespie, who directed the award-nominated I, Tonya, Your Friends & Neighbors, and Pam & Tommy, and Annie Marter, who was behind The Guilty, Nobody, and The Devil All the Time with Fortunate Jack Productions – alongside Gramazio and A24.

