Garfield and Odie Have A Moment in This Memorable Scene

One of the most memorable episodes of the Garfield animated series is the Christmas Special. This episode of the animated series based on Jim Davis' iconic cartoon has been a recurring subject of my writing. Many of the production cels have been available for fans to bid on at Heritage Auctions. Now, we have come to perhaps the best cel that has gone up for bid so far because it contains a moment of true friendship between John's two pets: Garfield the cat and Odie, the latter of whom normally spends most of his time staring blankly. This moment shows the two pets hugging during the Christmas celebration. Let's take a closer look.

"This is the best present a cat could get. Now and then, you're something special." In contrast to his usual snarky dynamic with the pup, Garfield compliments Odie for his kind Christmas gift and gives the dog a hug. This adorable scene comes from the 1987 Emmy-nominated A Garfield Christmas Special. This image depicts the two pets as they embrace in a moment that can be seen at about the 21:58 mark of the special. This fantastic original, hand-painted production cel features an image of the two pets measuring about 4.25" x 4.25". The 12 field cel is marked in its lower right corner with G50, and it has been placed atop a color print background from the special for presentation. The condition of this cute piece is Very Good, with just minor handling and edge wear.

You can now bid on this heartwarming piece from the Jim Davis Collection at Heritage Auctions. Best of luck to all Garfield fans staking their claim for this memorable production cel.