Gaslit: STARZ Watergate Drama Adds Betty Gilpin, Dan Stevens To Cast

Upcoming Watergate drama Gaslit has expanded its cast today. Based on the Slate podcast Slow Burn, Betty Gilpin (GLOW) will play Mo Dean, joining Dan Stevens as John Dean. Julia Roberts and Sean Penn will star in the series. Also added to the cast as series regulars are Shea Whigham (Joker, Perry Mason) and Darby Camp (The Christmas Chronicles, Big Little Lies). Gaslit is set up at Starz and will be a huge prestige drama for the cable channel. The news of the casting was reported on by Deadline. The series is created by Mr. Robot's Robbie Pickering, who will also executive produce and direct.

Gaslit Will Be A Must-Watch For Sure

The story will center on Martha Mitchell (Roberts). A big personality with an even bigger mouth, Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon's loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell (Penn). Despite her party affiliation, she's the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon's involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and her personal life to unravel. As attorney general, Mitchell is Nixon's most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed, and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he'll be forced to choose between Martha and the president.

Starz is looking to get ahead of the curve here if you ask me. True crime is all the rage, and the next logical boom will be true stories surrounding political scandals. With this creative team and this stunning cast, one could argue that this should be the most anticipated series of the year. Starz has positioned Gaslit as a must-see event, and hopefully, it can live up to these lofty expectations. Gaslit is filming right now in California. More news as it comes.