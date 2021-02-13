Gauntlet Match for Elimination Chamber Advantage Set for WWE Raw

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the Trump Impeachment Saturday Brunch. My Democratic comrades are here in hopes of making a last-ditch attempt to convince my Republican comrades to vote to convict the former president. I am not holding my breath, comrades, but then again, I have never seen Lindsey Graham drink so many mimosas. Maybe he will get blackout wasted and vote to convict, then claim he doesn't remember in the morning. You never know, comrades. Haw haw haw haw! But enough about that. Let's talk about next week's WWE Raw, the go-home show for the Elimination Chamber PPV.

The Raw Elimination Chamber is a unique and exciting match, pitting five former world champions against current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre inside the punishing steel structure. Where else can you see a matchup like that? Well, on the Raw the week before the PPV, comrades.

On WWE Smackdown last night, WWE aired a commercial for Monday's Raw, advertising a gauntlet match between all six Elimination Chamber participants. Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, and AJ Styles will face off, with the winner earning the right to enter the chamber last the following Sunday.

This Monday, it's a can't miss gauntlet match. WWE champion Drew MacIntire and five former WWE Champions. Who will survive and earn the coveted position of entering the elimination chamber last? Plus: Welcome to Miz TV! The A-Lister sits down with the indomitable Drew McIntyre. What will the WWE champion have to say about the betrayal of his former friend Sheamus. Raw: live this Monday 8/7 Central, only on USA.

That Elimination Chamber preview takes place on Monday, comrades. Watch the commercial below. Until next time: socialism or death!