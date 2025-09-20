Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 Trailer: Will It Be Marie vs. Jordan?

Cipher has Marie vs. Jordan on his fight card in this trailer for the next episode of Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V Season 2.

Article Summary Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 trailer teases a showdown between Marie and Jordan at Godolkin University.

Cipher forces Marie and Jordan to fight, declaring Jordan will lose, raising stakes for the next episode.

Homelander's new world order shifts campus dynamics, intensifying conflict among supes and humans.

Secrets about Godolkin University's mysterious program surface, putting Marie directly in the spotlight.

We're only three episodes into the return of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V, and it's already pretty clear that this will be an epic, game-changing season. That brings us to the trailer for the next chapter, S02E04: "Bags," with Cipher (Hamish Linklater) making it clear to Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) that they're going to fight, they don't have a choice… and that Jordan is going to lose.

Gen V Season 2 Episode 4: "Bags" – Written by Brant Englestein and Chris Dingess, here's a look at the trailer for next week's episode, followed by a look back at a key moment when Cipher makes it clear that "God U" is more about training than educating:

With Homelander's (Antony Starr) new world order now in play, the sophomore year of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V is going to prove to be deadlier than ever. At Godolkin University, mysterious new Dean and supe Cipher (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum promising to make students more powerful than ever. Top-ranked supes Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated as heroes ("Guardians of Godolkin"), while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) return to a very different school after being burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes will have to wait, with a war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize – a program that leads directly to Marie.

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, Valorie Curry's Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker, and Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!