Gen V Star Jaz Sinclair on Season 2 Tone Being "A Little Bit Darker"

Gen V star Jaz Sinclair discusses Season 2 taking on a darker tone while maintaining some lighter moments and life for Marie post-college.

Considering just how grim things were looking at the end of the fourth season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys and the end of its own first season, we're not exactly expecting the second season of Derek Luh, London Thor, Asa Germann, Jaz Sinclair, and Lizze Broadway-starring Gen V to be returning on a bright and positive note. With the series set to return on September 17th, Sinclair had some thoughts to share while accepting the Golden Nymph award for Most Promising Talent at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival.

"The tone is a little bit darker, at least at the start," Sinclair shared, though that doesn't mean that the spinoff series won't still have some of its signature lighter (and twisted) moments. "It's still just as funny, and there's love and stuff, but I think overall, our characters have been through so much now that we're a little bit more jaded," she added. As for what the future might hold, Sinclair sounds interested in seeing what "The Boys" universe has to offer Marie after college. "They've set up the universe so beautifully, it's so expansive already. You know, I'm a grown-up, so eventually I'd like to leave college. But if we did, if we did leave college, there's a lush landscape for us already set," she shared.

As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

Gen V Season 2: Eric Kripke Shares Some Thoughts…

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, Kripke teased an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really build upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V. And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Hamish Linklater's "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Chace Crawford's The Deep will be haunting the halls of Godolkin University.

